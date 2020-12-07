Pandemic Productivity: How to Keep Work Life and Home Life Separate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world of work forever – but not in the way you might think. In a recent survey, 75% of workers said their individual productivity stayed the same or increased during the pandemic. But there’s a gender discrepancy – especially if you’re a parent. Another survey of working parents showed that 77% of men saw increased productivity, compared to only 46% of women.

Women across the country are being forced to juggle home life, virtual schooling, and remote work all at once. They’re looking for a way to work smart and find balance. Women’s lifestyle and technology expert Jessica Naziri – you’ve seen her work on TODAY, CNN, CNBC, and Tech Crunch – is here to help women across America with four key hacks for increasing productivity at home. Jessica will discuss:

Revamp Your Routine: Sitting at your desk from 9 to 5 is a thing of the past – Jessica suggests customizing a smart routine specific to you and flexible based on your needs. From visual timelines to help you manage tasks, to tools that give you a bird’s eye view to help you plan months in advance – there are specific questions you can ask yourself to create a workflow that you can follow daily. Whether you’re a mom or entrepreneur, Jessica will share her personal tips to help you manage.

Build a Workspace that Works for You: Jessica says having a dedicated workspace is important, and it should include the tech and ergonomics you need to feel comfortable while working. From standing desk or laptop stands to help you adjust the height and angle of your work surface, to ergonomic chairs and floor mats that can help you maintain good posture during long working hours, to potted plants, lights, and artwork, Jessica will discuss the essentials.

Connection is Key: Working remotely may seem nice at first, but the lack of social connection makes an impact, and loneliness can creep in. Studies have shown that productivity during tele-commuting relies heavily on maintaining social connection. Jessica will share ways to stay connected, like setting time aside to check in with non-work friends, family and remote colleagues over virtual water coolers or Zoom dates.

Set Work-life Boundaries: Overworking during a pandemic is real, and it can get out of hand if you don’t set up strict boundaries around work and home life. Jessica says dedicating working hours to work exclusively, choosing hours that are the quietest for you to get work done, and taking frequent breaks to rest the eyes and control digital eye strain are ways to keep your eyes and mind healthy. She will share latest innovations on how to shift focus between digital devices and offline.