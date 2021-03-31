Pandemic Impacting Financial Decisions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The pandemic has become a catalyst for people to reflect on what matters most in their lives and to manage uncertainty by planning and shoring up their finances, according to the Financial Priorities study from Ameriprise Financial.

In fact, 75% of respondents have made at least one financial change, including reducing spending and increasing savings and investments.

What’s more, the pandemic has motivated people to take actions that they often put off such as completing wills or estate plans – 23% of those surveyed have taken this step or plan to do so because of COVID-19.

On March 31, Marcy Keckler, Vice President of Financial Advice Strategy at Ameriprise Financial will discuss what investors are prioritizing, how they are taking more control of their finances than they have done previously and steps anyone can take to protect their money today and in the future.