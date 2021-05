AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association is hosting a pancake breakfast coming up on May 15th from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This breakfast is happening at the Central Church of Christ Basement and includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, fruit, juice, and coffee. Tickets for adults are $8.00 in advance, or $10.00 at the door. Kisa 5 and under are $5.00.

You can call (806) 374-5500. For more information on ASCA click here.