AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampafest is a way to help the city fund beautification projects.

It’s also a full day of amazing fun, music, and food. Pampafest 2022 is coming up on August 20th.

From 11 a.m. to midnight there will be drinks, food trucks, vendor booths, axe throwing, and live music.

Check out the lineup of events below, and you can purchase tickets here.