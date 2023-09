AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Palo Duro Metro Chorus is a group “all about empowering women who love to sing.” This group is getting ready for “The Acronym Show” coming up on September 30th.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo College Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for those 5 years and older, and free for those under 5.

You can call Jacque at (806) 381-9775 and leave a message for tickets.