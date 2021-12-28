Palo Duro Canyon Hosting “First Day Hike” Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you want to start off the new year in a healthy way, try hiking at Palo Duro Canyon.

They’re hosting a “First Day Hike” event on January 1st starting at 4:30 p.m.

“Ring in the New Year right with a First Day Hike! Join Ranger Mark and Ranger Bradley for a brisk, evening hike on the CCC and Triassic Trails right as the sun sets over the rim of the canyon!Participants will be hiking along the CCC and Triassic Trails (about 1 mile, one way) for around two hours as Ranger Mark and Ranger Bradley share stories of the tradition of First Day Hikes and of the significance of starting fresh as the calendar turns to a new year.Things you should know:Meet: At the Visitor Center/Coronado Lodge and Overlook parking lot. We will provide a free shuttle to and from the Triassic Trailhead.

Bring: Comfortable walking/hiking shoes or boots (they will get sandy), 1 liter of water per person per mile, and weather appropriate clothing (jackets, etc.). You may also want to bring a headlamp/flashlight for after sunset.

Cost: Included with admission to the park. Pay online beforehand or bring cash or check to pay with a self-service envelope. Admission is $8 per adult over 13. Park admission is free with a Texas State Park Pass (purchased before event).”