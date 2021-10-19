Palo Duro AMBUCS Chapter Hosting Pancake Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Palo Duro chapter of AMBUCS was created back in 1954 with the Amarillo AMBUCS chapter merging in 2003.

This organization helps award AmTryke therapeutic tricycles to those who are unable to operate traditional bikes.

Coming up on October 23rd the Palo Duro chapter is hosting a “Pancake & Sausage Feast” inside the Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with tickets at $6 in advance or $8 at the door and children 3 and younger get in free.

For tickets or information call (806) 731-9931.