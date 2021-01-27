Palace Coffee Teaming Up with The Leaders Readers Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palace Coffee Company takes on four great causes each year. The first one in 2021 is an organization called The Leaders Readers Network.

This organization is dedicated to equalizing access to quality education. “Each school year, we work with a team of teachers and students in underserved communities to deliver books and school supplies to children and classrooms in need.”

From now until March you can go by any Palace Coffee location and purchase a “cause latte” where $1 from your purchase will go back to The Leaders Readers Network.

If you’d like to learn more about their organization or donate directly click here.