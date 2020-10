AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Palace Coffee Co. is taking applications for their 2021 Kindness is the Cause Program through Thanksgiving.

Applicants must be a 501c3 organization that impacts the Canyon/Amarillo area. They can’t be a 2020 recipient through the program.

If you’d like to apply email your organization’s name and mission to info@palacecoffee.co.

