Pairing Beef with Sustainability

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Beef is a staple on tables across the country: From comfort food favorites to the celebratory meal, beef is what’s for dinner. And even as the sustainability conversation increases and carbon footprint concerns make headlines, people can feel good about their favorite protein!

The U.S. is the leader in sustainable beef production with a carbon footprint 10 to 50 times lower than other regions of the world. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas from beef cattle only represents 2 percent of emissions in the U.S.

Every food has a carbon footprint, so it’s imperative to consider diets holistically, looking at all costs and benefits of a food source. And the good news for consumers: Cattle farmers and ranchers are producing more high-quality beef than ever before, and they’re doing it more sustainably than ever, as well.

Available for live interviews from Blackbeard’s Ranch is Jim Strickland, a rancher who will be able to dispel misconceptions about the cattle industry and share why beef is a sustainable choice of protein. Joining him is Chef Hugh Acheson to share his favorite beef recipes families will want to use this spring.

Did You Know?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas from beef cattle only represents 2 percent of emissions in U.S. [1]

otherwise go to waste. If all livestock in the U.S. were eliminated and every American followed a vegan diet, greenhouse gas emissions would only be reduced by 2.6%, or 0.36% globally.[3]

