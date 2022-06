AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield Hotel is working on a Summer Patio Series benefitting Blank Spaces Mural’s scholarship fund. Thursday June 23rd there will be colorful popups by Kendra Scott and Paint Nail Bar from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. with some proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

Then on Saturday, June 25th Blank Spaces Murals will be doing a live painting and benefit night at the Hotel from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.