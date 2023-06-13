AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Outdoor Amarillo is looking to raise money to renovate the gazebo at Memorial Park, and they need your help.

They want it to be a safe and functional space that can be used for generations to come.

Outdoor Amarillo is hosting “Rock in the Park” on June 24th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park. They will welcome Emily Wolfe, The Tulsa Doom, and Dude-Man performing music.

There will also be activities for the kids and more.

Click here for more details or to purchase VIP tickets which get you access to a lot of cool stuff.