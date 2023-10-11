AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Outdoor Amarillo is hosting another Blocktoberfest event on October 14th. This event includes food trucks, cold drinks, games, family-friendly activities and some Outdoor Amarillo swag.

This event starts at 1 p.m. on Berger between Anna and Emil. Outdoor Amarillo is a nonprofit organization where members are working to “perfect parks and green spaces for all residents of Amarillo”.

