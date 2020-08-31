A way to help cancer patients in the panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Those battling cancer don’t get a break during a pandemic, in fact they’re more at risk for the virus than most. The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation provides free resources and financial assistance to local cancer patients.

They need your help this year for their annual Our Colors Run Together 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. The event is happening on September 19th at Amarillo College.

Although things will change slightly because of the pandemic, we’re told that their will still be music, food, and fun for the entire family.

Participants will have to wear a face mask at the starting and finishing line but can take it off when they’re on the course and away from others.

Volunteers and staff will be wearing face masks and gloves and will provide water bottles to hydrate participants.

For more information or to sign up click here.