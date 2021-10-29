Oscar Mayer Weinermobile traveling around town this weekend

It is a sight you don’t forget.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is traveling around town this weekend.

The locations for the Weinermobile this weekend are:

  • Don Harrington Discovery Center
    • 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Friday, Oct. 29
  • Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch
    • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Generation Next Church, 3503 6th Ave
    • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Amarillo Country Club, 4800 Bushland Blvd.
    • 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31
  • Temple Baptist Church, 3208 S Van Buren St.
    • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31
  • 3352 S. Soncy Road
    • 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31

