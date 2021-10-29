Oscar Mayer Weinermobile traveling around town this weekend

It is a sight you don’t forget.
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is traveling around town this weekend.
The locations for the Weinermobile this weekend are:
- Don Harrington Discovery Center
- 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Friday, Oct. 29
- Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 30
- Generation Next Church, 3503 6th Ave
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 30
- Amarillo Country Club, 4800 Bushland Blvd.
- 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31
- Temple Baptist Church, 3208 S Van Buren St.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31
- 3352 S. Soncy Road
- 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 31