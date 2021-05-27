Origins of Sunday’s Kitchen Owner Featured on Hey Amarillo Podcast This Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen has been on Studio 4 plenty of times, and he cooks up delicious dishes every Tuesday on Today in Amarillo.

This week Jason Boyett, host of the Hey Amarillo Podcast, interviewed Chef Ron and learned about how he came to live in Amarillo and start his amazing business.

The description is below, and you can listen to that episode here.

A conversation with chef Ronnie Granger, the owner of Sunday’s Kitchen, a downtown cajun and creole restaurant. Granger isn’t from here and didn’t always dream of opening a restaurant, but something special happened after he arrived in Amarillo. With vulnerability and gratitude, he tells host Jason Boyett how Sunday’s Kitchen started, how he weathered the pandemic, and why a city far from the Gulf Coast has become his home. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, the WT Enterprise Center and TEXAS Outdoor Musical.