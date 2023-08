AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This is a recipe Producer Sheryl saw on Instagram and wanted to try.

Take 4 oreos and put them into a coffee mug, add 1/4c of milk and crush it up. Then add in 1tbsp of sugar, 1tbsp of flour, 1tsp of baking powder and 1tsp of cocoa powder and stir.

Submerge an Oreo in the middle of the batter, then microwave this for 1 minute.