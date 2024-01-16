This segment is sponsored by Opportunity School.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Valentine’s Day approaches, and there’s a way to buy a sweet treat for an important person in your life while also giving back to Opportunity School.

With an event that started more than five decades ago, the Valentine’s cookie sale gives you the chance to order two dozen cookies, packaged and delivered in a decorative box to the Amarillo/Canyon location of your choice.

Orders are due by February 9th, and they will be delivered on February 14th. Two dozen cookies will cost $25, but 100% of the proceeds go to the Opportunity School which meets “the educational needs of underserved children in Amarillo neighborhoods”.

