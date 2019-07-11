Optimizing Your Wellness Routine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Taking care of our physical and mental health is important, especially as we age. Whether it is not enough quality sleep, long work hours, or life catching up to us when we least expect it, it is safe to say that our bodies will experience changes over time. But, it is a great feeling to know that we can be in total control of our health and wellness at any age.

Optimizing our health and wellness through meditation, nutrition, diet, exercise, and essential supplements, are just a few ways to keep healthy aging on track. In fact, adding essential oil supplements to your health regime offers benefits for mental health and overall nutritional stability. Health and wellness expert, Ky Nix, shares his self-care regimen and provide tips to optimize your health.

Some of his tips include:

· Nutrition: Maintain a healthy diet. Eliminate fried foods and drink ½ your body weight in ounces per day.

· Supplements and essential oils: Add vitamins and supplements to your daily regimen to enhance workouts, improve digestion, and improve breathing.

· Lifestyle: Get 6-8 hours of sleep per night. Meditate morning and evening to enhance focus and clarity.

· Exercise: Block out time for fitness at least 3x per week, whether it be cardio, strength training, or yoga. Get out and get active!

