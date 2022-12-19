AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season means more people inside your home.

AT&T has some tips for optimizing your internet during that time.

First, AT&T says to get fiber internet, which is widely available in the Amarillo area. Experts say this is 20 times faster than the speed of cable and has faster upload and download speeds.

Also make sure that any important devices are connected to the router with an ethernet cable, this can include your computer or even TV.

They also say to put your router in a central location and get a range extender if you want more service in parts of your home.

When it comes to your devices, make sure if you’re not using them they’re not connected to the router or the internet.

AT&T offers an app called Smart Home Manager that can tell customers how many devices are connected, help change network names and passwords, and has parental controls.