AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The annual Opportunity School Board Valentine’s Day Cookie Sale is back ready to spread a little love around Amarillo and Canyon.

Surprise your sweetheart, your co-workers or your child’s teacher with two dozen delicious thumbprint cookies wrapped in a decorative box. The cookies will be delivered anywhere in Amarillo or Canyon on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14. Each box is $25. Orders must be in by Wednesday, February 8 at 11:59 p.m.

TWO EASY WAYS TO ORDER:

Click here to order cookies

Call Opportunity School at (806) 373-4245.

All proceeds from the cookie sales will go to benefit the children and families of Opportunity School.