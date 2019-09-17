Opportunity School hosts LIPS: Stepping Back in Time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — LIPS 2019: Stepping Back in Time benefiting Opportunity School is on Thursday, September 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Celebrate the sounds of 1969 and 50 years of Opportunity School with lip sync performances.

Tables for dinner and the event are still available by calling 8006-373-4245. The general public is invited to attend the famous LIPS show!

List of performers includes: Amarillo College, Frank’s Plumbing, The Garcia Family, the Amarillo High Cheerleaders and more.

Show tickets can be purchased at panhandletickets.com, the Civic Center Box office or any participating United Supermarkets. The tickets are $26 plus fees depending on purchase location.

For more information about Opportunity School, click here.