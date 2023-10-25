This segment is sponsored by Opportunity School.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Opportunity School is one of only two nationally-accredited preschools in the Texas Panhandle. They help “meet the needs of children and families in our community through affordable, high-quality early childhood education and caring family support”.

The community can help in that mission by donating to Opportunity School. Executive Director Jill Goodrich explains the different types of donations that can be made, where those donations go and how your donation helps them throughout the year.

