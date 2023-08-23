AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a one-of-a-kind event that happens each year in Amarillo, Opportunity School hosting their LIPS event fundraiser.

This year they’re celebrating 30 years of this event by changing things up a bit. The first change is the music, as they welcome Jamestown Revival to town to play an acoustic set. Not only is the music changing this year, but the venue.

Those who attend will be some of the first to hear live music at the Sunset Courtyard and AJ Swope Performance Plaza while enjoying delicious food, participating in the silent auction, and of course, helping kids and families in the Amarillo area.

Opportunity School is proud to be one of only two nationally accredited preschools in the Texas Panhandle. Founded in 1969, they help meet the needs of children and families in the community through affordable, high-quality early childhood education and caring family support. They are focused on providing the very best all-around care for children in the community, especially those living in poverty.

They have two campuses– the Central Campus and Edwards Campus and they also have a special partnership with the Downtown Women’s Center at the Gratitude House. In order to ensure students are ready for kindergarten, they provided extra support to teachers and families through the Early Intervention Program. They make referrals for a variety of services that young children may need but also keep class sizes small and excellent teacher-child ratios to make sure all children develop a strong foundation for learning.

If you would like to attend LIPS 2023, it’s happening September 23rd at Arts in the Sunset. There is a VIP event starting at 6 p.m. and general admission starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.