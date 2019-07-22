Operate Like A Champion: Zoom Teeth Whitening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Zoom! is an in-office bleaching process that lightens discoloration and staining of enamel and dentin.

The dentist can determine if you are a viable candidate for this procedure through a thorough oral exam, including a shade assessment.

The most common causes of tooth discoloration include aging and consumption of staining substances such as coffee, tea, colas, tobacco, red wine, etc. During tooth formation, consumption of tetracycline, certain antibiotics or excessive fluoride may also cause tooth discoloration.

Extensive research and clinical studies indicate that whitening teeth under the supervision of a dentist are safe. In fact, many dentists consider whitening the safest cosmetic dental procedure available. As with any tooth whitening product, Zoom! is not recommended for children under 14 years of age and pregnant or nursing women.

By following some simple post whitening care instructions, your teeth will always be lighter than they were before. To keep your teeth looking their best, it is recommended to floss, brush twice daily, and occasional touch-ups with Zoom! Take-Home gels. These are professional formula products designed specifically to keep your teeth their brightest.

During the procedure, patients may comfortably watch television or listen to music on their cell phones. Many actually fall asleep. Individuals with a strong gag reflex or anxiety may have difficulty undergoing the entire procedure.

Sensitivity during the treatment may occur with some patients. The Zoom! light generates minimal heat which is the usual source of discomfort. On rare occasions, minor tingling sensations are experienced immediately after the procedure, but will usually disappear within the first 24 hours.

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

5051 S. Soncy Rd

(806) 353-1055

