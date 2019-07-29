Operate Like A Champion: Wisdom Teeth Removal

Information from AOMS Website:

In some cases, the wisdom teeth have adequate space to grow in normally. If wisdom teeth grow in straight without getting trapped beneath the gums or crowded up against adjacent teeth, then there is no need to have them extracted. Unfortunately, most people’s wisdom teeth tend to cause oral health problems.

If wisdom teeth do not have adequate space to grow in normally, they can grow in sideways, damage nearby teeth, or get trapped beneath the gums and cause infections. Over time, humans have developed smaller jaws, and today most people do not have adequate space for four extra molars to grow in. Below are some of the most common oral health problems caused by wisdom teeth that we see at our office in Amarillo:

Tooth Damage. If the wisdom teeth grow in too close to the second molars, they can sometimes cause serious damage to the roots of the teeth.

Infections. Wisdom teeth have a tendency to become impacted or trapped beneath the gums. This can leave space for bacteria and infections to grow.

Cysts and Tumors. Serious infections can cause cysts or even tumors to form around your wisdom teeth. These growths can seriously damage the bone tissue surrounding your teeth if they are not treated.

Shifting of Healthy Teeth. If there is not enough space for the teeth to grow in normally, your teeth can start to crowd together. Even patients who have had braces can risk having the alignment of their bite thrown off by wisdom teeth.

Preventing Wisdom Teeth Complications

The best way to prevent these oral health problems is to extract wisdom teeth before they start to cause damage. Wisdom teeth can be evaluated and extracted before they ever erupt from the gums. Oral surgeons can evaluate your wisdom teeth and whether they are still in development or fully grown in to determine if they are a threat to your overall oral health.

