Studio 4

Operate Like A Champion: Upper Lip Lift

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - If you've ever thought about reshaping the appearance of your upper lip, a lip lift might be the procedure for you. 

AOMS Plastics
5051 S Soncy Rd
(806) 322-LIFT (5438)
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News