AMARILLO, Texas — Botox is one of the most popular methods of smoothing frown lines, forehead wrinkles, and other fine lines on the face, but it might also help you if you suffer from symptoms of TMJ.

Chanel from AOMS joins us today to explain how.

AOMS

5051 S Soncy Rd.

(806) 353-1055

AMARILLOORALSURGERY.COM