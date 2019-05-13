Operate Like A Champion: Stem Cell Banking Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Information from AOMS Website:

Stem cells are defined as progenitor cells, which have the power to turn into or create any other type of cell in the body. Stem cells have special regenerative properties that make them ideal as a base for treating a wide variety of different illnesses and injuries.

From repairing spinal injuries and heart problems to autoimmune diseases and more, stem cells are being used to treat all sorts of health problems, and more treatments are being developed every day. Stem cell treatments used to be very difficult to source, since finding donors for adult stem cell treatments can be difficult, but now it is possible to save your own adult stem cells in case of a future emergency.

Stem Cell Banking

Our practice in Amarillo, TX, offers stem cell banking services, allowing you to save stem cells that otherwise would have been discarded as medical waste. Teeth (including adult, baby, and wisdom teeth) are rich sources of stem cells, so when you or your child need to have a tooth extracted, you have a valuable opportunity to preserve those stem cells.

Benefits of Stem Cell Banking

It’s impossible to know what will happen in the future, but banking stem cells can help prepare you for a future medical emergency. A few of the benefits of stem cell banking include

Stem cell banking provides people with a sort of biological insurance policy, meaning that if they ever need a future stem cell treatment for a disease, they will have their own stem cells banked as a resource. Stem cell banking is safe. Using your own stem cells greatly reduces the chances of your body rejecting stem cells from a donor.

Using your own stem cells greatly reduces the chances of your body rejecting stem cells from a donor. Stem cell banking is easy. The stem cells are taken from your teeth after they are extracted, adding no extra procedures or steps for the patient.

AOMS

5051 S Soncy Rd

(806) 353-1055

