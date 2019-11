AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — WIRE Accelerator is bringing early-stage tech startups to Amarillo from across the United States. This brand-new WT Enterprise Center program supports growth-driven tech companies through coaching, mentorship, capital and utilizing the strengths of the Texas Panhandle.

Kyla Frye, WT Enterprise Center executive director, has more on a way you can check out what these companies have been up to.