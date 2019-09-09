Operate Like A Champion: Single Tooth Replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Information from AOMS:
If you want to restore just one or a few teeth, dental implants are an excellent, permanent solution to replace your missing teeth. Dental implants consist of small titanium posts that are inserted into your jaw to replace the root of your tooth. This titanium post naturally stimulates your jaw bone, preventing the bone loss that occurs when a tooth is missing for an extended period of time. Your prosthetic tooth (crown) will be attached to this post, creating a secure, lasting hold to replace your missing tooth for years to come. Most people can’t even distinguish their dental implant from their natural teeth after the healing period is over.
