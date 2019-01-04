Operate Like A Champion: Platelet-Rich Plasma Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Information from AOMS Website:

Platelet-rich plasma (also known as PRP) is a substance made up of healing and growth factors that naturally occur in your body. At Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, our oral surgeons can derive PRP from a very small blood sample, making it simple and cost-effective to use. PRP is often used during bone grafting and bone augmentation procedures to reduce healing times and improve the overall recovery experience for patients.

What is PRP?

Platelet-rich plasma is blood plasma that is centrifuged and refined to separate a high concentration of platelets, which promote blood clotting and healing. The high concentration of platelets and healing factors makes bone and tissue grafts heal faster, allowing patients to receive dental implants and complete their treatment process quicker. Harvesting PRP was once expensive and difficult, but today our oral surgeons can produce PRP right here in our advanced surgical offices.

Benefits of PRP

Using PRP in bone grafting, tissue grafting, and other procedures can improve the overall treatment experience for patients. A few of the benefits offered by PRP treatments include

Safety. PRP is derived from a small sample of your own blood. Using substances that occur naturally in your body drastically reduces the chances of rejection or disease transmission.

PRP is derived from a small sample of your own blood. Using substances that occur naturally in your body drastically reduces the chances of rejection or disease transmission. Healing. Using PRP allows patients to recover much quicker than more traditional methods of surgery. You will be able to return to your normal routine sooner after undergoing a bone procedure that uses PRP.

Using PRP allows patients to recover much quicker than more traditional methods of surgery. You will be able to return to your normal routine sooner after undergoing a bone procedure that uses PRP. Simplicity. PRP is easy for your doctor to develop and use during the surgery. The PRP treatment can blend seamlessly with the normal bone graft material to allow for easy application.

PRP is easy for your doctor to develop and use during the surgery. The PRP treatment can blend seamlessly with the normal bone graft material to allow for easy application. Cost. Because PRP is developed using only a small sample of the patient’s blood, PRP is much cheaper than it was in the past, when only hospitals and blood banks had the technology to separate the platelets.

If you have any questions about platelet-rich plasma or the other advanced surgical techniques we offer, contact our office for more information. One of our staff members will be happy to assist you.

AOMS

5051 S Soncy Rd

(806) 353-1055



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blood specimen. (Photo Illustration by: Media for Medical/UIG via Getty Images)