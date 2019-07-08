Operate Like A Champion: Dental Implants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Information from AOMS Website:

Dental implants are a permanent tooth replacement solution that allows patients to smile with confidence and eat the foods they love. Oral surgeons at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery can surgically place dental implants to create a permanent, secure hold for your prosthetic teeth.

Dental implants consist of three parts: the screw or post, the abutment, and the crown. The post is the base of the dental implant. Dental implant posts are made of medical-grade titanium, a metal with properties that allow it to integrate with your bone. The post works just like your natural tooth’s root, holding the crown in place and stimulating your jaw bone to prevent bone loss. The abutment is the connecting piece that attaches the crown to the post. The abutment is usually attached to the post after a brief healing period, though it is sometimes attached as soon as the screw is placed. The crown is the prosthetic tooth attachment that is custom-made to look and function just like a natural tooth.

Benefits of the Three-Part Design

The three-part design of dental implants is meant to mimic a natural tooth as closely as possible. The screw replaces the root of the tooth by stimulating the jaw bone and securing your new prosthetic crown. The crown looks just like a natural tooth and also restores your ability to chew foods and speak normally. No other tooth replacement option restores both the crown and the root of a missing tooth.

The dental implant procedure will differ for every patient depending on the number of dental implants placed, the necessity for additional procedures (such as bone grafting), and the person’s medical history. You will be able to discuss your oral health situation with your oral surgeon at your consultation to determine the details of your specific procedure. Dental implant placements are usually a joint effort between an oral surgeon, who places the screw-like base of the implants into the jaw bone, and a dentist, who creates and places the prosthetic teeth (also known as crowns) onto the dental implants.

In general, the dental implant process begins with a consultation and oral exam, where your oral surgeon will form a treatment plan for your dental implant placement. During this consultation, you will be able to discuss the anesthesia options for your procedure as well as the expectations for post-operative care.

Surgical Procedure

Usually, the procedure is performed under IV anesthesia, so the patient will feel no pain throughout the surgery and wake up once it is over. After the anesthesia is administered, the oral surgeon will lift the gum tissue and place the dental implant into the empty tooth socket. If a tooth must be extracted before the implant is placed, the oral surgeon may place the dental implant into the empty tooth socket during the same procedure.

After the initial procedure, most patients must wait for their surgical sites to heal before having their prosthetic crown attached to the implant. This waiting period allows the dental implant to integrate with the jaw bone and form a secure hold before undergoing the forces caused by chewing and other activities (some patients choose to use a temporary prosthetic tooth during this healing period while they wait for their permanent crown). Usually, your dentist will place the permanent crown after your oral surgeon fits an abutment—the connector piece—into the dental implant. Once the crown is in place, your dental implant treatment is complete, and you can smile confidently with your new teeth.

After Dental Implant Placement

During your pre-surgery consultation appointment, you will be given instructions for proper post-operative care of your dental implant. Some bleeding is normal after surgery, and a diet of soft foods is usually necessary for a few weeks to let the implant site heal fully. All of this will be outlined in your instructions along with additional information about your dental implant procedure. If you have any questions about your instructions, you will have a chance to ask your oral surgeon before the day of your surgery.

