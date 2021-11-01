Open Enrollment: Oscar Health Inc. Helps Navigate Through Health Insurance

This segment is sponsored by Oscar Health, Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —According to the United States Census Bureau, an estimated 28 million in the United States had no health coverage in 2020. Another recent report with The Commonwealth Fund shows that the rate of uninsured adults is higher among LatinX/Hispanic and Black individuals, and that half of uninsured adults had problems paying medical bills or were paying off medical debt during the prior year.

Open Enrollment for health insurance can be an overwhelming time for anyone, but for people who are uninsured or are dealing with any kind of medical condition, it can be even more daunting. What’s more, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the level of unpredictability, making access to health insurance more important than ever.

Federal Exchange Open Enrollment in the Individual market for 2022 begins on November 1 and runs through January 15, 2022. If you need to choose a new health care plan but aren’t sure where to start, help is here!

For more information click here.