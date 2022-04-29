AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 24 Hours in the Canyon provide great resources for those battling cancer. On April 30th you have the chance to help them out while getting lunch or dinner.

“One Day of Victory” is taking place at both 575 Pizzeria locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.. On that day 575 Pizzeria is giving back 20% of their proceeds to 24 Hours in the Canyon.

Along with that, Access Community Credit Union is also matching donations up to $10,000. Someone will also win a free two-topping large pizza every week for 14 weeks. You can sign up for that from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hillside location.