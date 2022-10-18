AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —One Chair At a time is a great organization who is promoting the growth of adaptive sports participating across the High Plains.

The participation in these sports are lessening because the equipment is specialized and can cost more, but this organization helps to provide sports wheelchairs, education, and the opportunity for participation in adaptive sports.

On October 22nd they’re hosting the Wheelchair Clay & Skeet Shoot. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m., then participants will shoot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Call (806) 683-6978 or email info@onechairatatime.org to register. Click here for more information about this organization.