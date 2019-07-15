Once in A Lifetime Adventures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hiking from Dana to Petra in Jordan, tracking lions on foot with Warriors in Kenya, or taking a paranormal tour of the US Southwest may not be on everyone’s summer to do list, but with the help of Airbnb, these once-in-a-lifetime adventure opportunities can become an every year reality.

Over the past decade, the adventure travel market has exploded, growing at 20 percent annually. According to Allied Market Research, the adventure travel market will be worth upwards of $1.3 billion by the year 2023.

While travelers are seeking out these new experiences, the reality of actually planning and affording a trip can be onerous and complicated – and stop this dream from becoming a reality for many people. To help, Airbnb is launching Adventures – bookable, multi-day trips that introduce guests to natural wonders, cultures, and communities in remote destinations around the world. These Adventures are either exclusive to Airbnb or provided by small, local operators not typically found on any other major booking platform.

They help travelers connect with communities they might not otherwise encounter and experience a level of cultural immersion they would not have previously been able to afford – the median price of an Adventure is $588 for a three-day trip. Adventures cover a wide breadth of activity, ranging from active to foodie, farming to camping, music to animals – always with a strong element of the local community.

For more information, click here.