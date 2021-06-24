On the Rocks Cocktails Featured by Rich and Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Rich and Dana always have the next best alcoholic beverage that’s coming into town.

Today they’re featuring On the Rocks ready to serve drinks and the company says these spirit-based drinks have natural flavors and sweetened only with cane sugar.

On the Rocks features six different drinks that you can find here. If you’d like to see where these are available near you click here.

The brand is also hosting a giveaway to one of six destinations that inspired the different drinks. You can sign up for that and learn more here.

