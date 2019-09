AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Being prepared for any kind of situation can help keep you and your loved ones safe. Situational awareness is one skill that can truly make a difference in your life.

On Target is hosting an Active Shooter Seminar on Tuesday, September 10 at Gander Outdoors, 10300 I-40 Frontage Rd from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free. To register call 806-517-9696.

On Target

806-517-9696

streciamccaig@gmail.com

www.ontargetamarillo.com