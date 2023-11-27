This segment is sponsored by Enterade.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Seven-time Olympic medalist Shannon Miller was the picture of health and strength. But in 2011, Shannon was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had a baseball-sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Today, Shannon is cancer-free and continues to be public about her diagnosis and treatment.

Shannon now works as a health advocate. She is an advocate of early cancer detection and encourages cancer patients to incorporate supportive care into their overall treatment plans. Supportive care complements oncology treatments, helping patients better manage their side effects. For Shannon, chemotherapy caused severe nausea and GI issues, and she’s not alone; four out of five chemotherapy patients suffer from similar symptoms. But supportive care can help alleviate those symptoms.

Shannon Miller is the most decorated Gymnast in American History. She is the only American (please confirm) to rank among the Top 10 All-Time gymnasts and is the only female athlete to be inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame – Twice! [Individual (2006) and Team (2008)] Shannon has won an astounding 59 International and 49 National competition medals. Over half of these have been gold. In 1993/94 Shannon became the first US gymnast to ever win back to back World All-Around Titles and she is the first American female to medal in the individual all-around of a non-boycotted Olympics. Her tally of five medals (2 silver, 3 bronze) at the 1992 Olympics was the most medals won by a US athlete in any sport. At the ’96 Games, she led the “Magnificent Seven” to the US Women’s first ever Team Gold and for the first time for any American gymnast, she captured Gold on the Balance Beam. She is the first American gymnast to win an individual gold medal at a fully-attended Summer Games and cemented her place as the most accomplished gymnast, male or female, in U.S. Olympic history. After retiring from Olympic competition, Shannon received her undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and her law degree from Boston College. She then moved from Olympic athlete to advocate for the health and wellness of women and children. Shannon released her book It’s Not About Perfect: Competing for My Country and Fighting for My Life. In her inspirational memoir Shannon encourages and empowers others to break through and overcome their own personal challenges.