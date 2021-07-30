Olympic Medaling Golfer on New Book Helping Promote Golf

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Mary Jacobs, a former All-American golfer and bronze medal winner while representing the USA in the World University Olympic Games.

She is now a highly esteemed LPGA Teaching and Club Professional at the prestigious Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

Jacobs is about to release a fun new kids book called One, Two, Follow Through! Starring Polly Pivot (June 8, 2021, Triumph Books).

The book is a fun picture books aimed at getting young girls (and boys!) excited about the game of golf. 

