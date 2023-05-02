AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Area Agency on Aging along with several Community Partners will host the Older Americans Month Celebration on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at the Region 16 Education Conference Center 5800 S. Bell in Amarillo, TX.

The theme for this year’s event is AGING: UNBOUND. This celebration will start with our keynote speaker, Debra McCartt, who will speak about the freedom we gain as we age. We will have breakfast muffins provided by High Plains Senior Care. Following our key note speaker, we will have break-out sessions which will include classes on art, mental and physical health, fun in making your own maracas, and we will hear from the Amarillo Public Library, City of Amarillo Senior Program and many more! Since this will fall on Cinco de Mayo, we will have entertainment from the Glenwood Dancers and the Craig Cardio Drummers along with an enchilada lunch provided by The Craig.

We will end our day hearing from a local Native American Storyteller! She will teach us how to tell our own stories! Please contact Lisa Hancock prior to Friday, April 22nd, 2022. Registration at the event opens at 8:00 a.m. The opening events begin at 8:30 a.m. There is no cost for this event but registration is required no later than Monday, May 1st, 2023.

Registration for the event can be done by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 806-331-2227 or by emailing: lhancock@theprpc.org