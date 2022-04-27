This segment is sponsored by Old Forester Distillery.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, which is coming up the first weekend of May.

The Kentucky Derby has a lot of traditions including the big hats, and the Mint Julep drink.

Jackie Zykan, Master Taster of Old Forester

Jackie Zykan bartended her way through college in St. Louis, MO while studying biology and chemistry, however her career path changed once relocating to Louisville. Once in Kentucky, she returned to bartending as a means of getting to know the good folks of Louisville. She worked her way up to a beverage director position with a multi-concept restaurant group based in Louisville. As someone who is one to say yes to every opportunity that comes her way, Jackie grew a name for herself among the bourbon brands by picking up shaker-for-hire work as much as she could. The opportunity of being the Master Taster of Old Forester combines the best of both worlds, both bar and science.