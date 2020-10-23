Octoberfest Drive By Benefitting Kind House Ukraine Bakery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –In September the people of Amarillo helped Glenda Moore and Kind House Ukraine Bakery heat five homes in the war zone of Ukraine.
This month she’s hoping to heat double that with her Octoberfest Drive By event.
It’s October 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2100 SW 60th.
For more information click here.
