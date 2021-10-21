Nurse by Day/Concert Promoter by Night Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the amazing story of becoming a registered nurse in the middle of a pandemic.

This week Jason Boyett interviews Josh Gilmore on his Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Josh Gilmore, RN, a medical ICU nurse by day and a concert promoter by night. Gilmore has been in healthcare since graduating from Tascosa High a few years ago, and finished his RN degree right in the middle of the pandemic. He tells host Jason Boyett about working in a local COVID unit, as well as about his side hustle bringing headliners like Genuwine and Dru Hill to the area through Nfinity Entertainment. This episode is sponsored by the Discover Amarillo app and Brick & Elm Magazine.