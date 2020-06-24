Nuclear Care Partners offering free goodie bags to Pantex retirees

Pantex retirees can call ahead and drive through to pick up their bag.

Nuclear Care Partners is partnering up with High Plains Senior Care and Area Agency on Aging to give out free goodie bags to Pantex retirees.

These goodie bags will include things like toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer and more.

The event is happening Thursday, June 25th at 10 a.m. over at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

Retirees can go through a drive-thru and pick up a bag or call to reserve a bag in advance.

The Discovery Center is located at 1200 Streit Drive. Retirees can call (806)-318-4210 for more information or to reserve a bag.

