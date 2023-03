AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a great chance to pick up a sweet treat, see our area Law Enforcement and give back to Special Olympics Texas.

On March 20th, Nothing Bundt Cake in Amarillo is hosting Tip-A-Cop from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2303 S Georgia St.

During that time you can enjoy a great Bundt cake in many varieties and give back to the Special Olympics organization.