Northside Toy Drive Toyathon Starts November 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It started as a group of people providing Christmas gifts to a small number of Amarillo kids.

Now the Northside Toy Drive is providing thousands of presents to area kids each year.

Due to Covid-19 the organization is hosting a Toyathon starting November 16th.

You can drop off a new un-wrapped toy to FirstBank Southwest from November 16th to 20th.

FirstBank Southwest is located at 2401 S. Georgia, you can drop off the toys from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to make a monetary donation click here.