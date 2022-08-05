AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?

It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons.

The organization is celebrating with a ‘Toast to 10 Years Rooftop Day Party’ on August 20th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crush in downtown Amarillo.

It’s a time to toast to a decade, and there will be tables for the 2022 Black Tie Affair available to reserve.

You can reserve a table for $400 or a VIP table for $1,000. The Black Tie Affair started in 2013 as a social gathering among a small group of friends, but is now a night of games, drinks, food and dancing with the purpose to gather toys for the annual toy drive.

