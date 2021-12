AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Northside Toy Drive is gearing up for another year of handing out gifts to kids in our area.

The annual gift giveaway is happening on December 18th at 1 p.m. over at Palo Duro High School.

There is no registration needed but gifts are available for those two to 12 years old.

The child has to be present to get a gift.